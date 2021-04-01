State retailers' petrol sales up by 27.4% in March; diesel rises 28.6%

Indian state retailers' gasoline and gasoil sales in March rose by 27.4% and 28.6%, respectively, from the low base of last year, when a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus hit consumption, preliminary industry data showed.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

The three companies sold 2.47 million tonnes of gasoline and 6.41 million tonnes of gasoil last month, the data showed.

