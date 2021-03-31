LPG price to drop Rs 10 per cylinder from April 1

In a major relief to the customers, oil marketing companies have decided to reduce the price of cooking gas by Rs 10 per cylinder from April 1. The reduction in prices came on the back of softening in crude oil and petroleum prices during the second fortnight of March on account of recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe and Asia and growing uncertainty over vaccines.

"With a view to give relief to domestic LPG consumers, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 10 per cylinder from Rs 819 per cylinder to Rs 809 per cylinder at Delhi effective 1st April 2021. Same reduction has been carried out in other markets," said India Oil Corporation in a statement on Wednesday.

The similar factors have led to decline in diesel and petrol prices by 60 paise per litre and 61 paise per litre, respectively, in the national capital, IOCL added.

LPG, or liquified petroleum gas, is the preferred cooking fuel among Indians, driven by government push to make clean energy available across the country, the company said, adding that LPG penetration in India has improved from 55 per cent in 2014 to more than 99 per cent today.