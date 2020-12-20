Ayodhya Mosque design revealed; 5-acre plot to also have hospital

The Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict pertaining to the Ayodhya land-dispute case had seen its first development in August when PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In another development, the trust responsible for constructing a mosque has also released the first architectural plan for the project.

While the name of the mosque is yet to be decided, the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Trust, in a presentation at Dhannipur in Ayodhya, said it will not be named after any king or emperor from history.

The trust intends to place the foundation stone for the first phase early next year, which will also have a hospital along with the place of worship. In the second phase, the trust plans on expanding the hospital as well.

The presentation by IIFC had displayed designs of contemporary mosques from different parts of the world. The design zeroed-in on was projected using a computer-generated, and shows a massive glass dome across a garden, with the futuristic hospital building behind the mosque.

"The design echoes modern architecture of mosques around the world," the IICF Trust said in a statement. The building plan on the 5-acre plot was presented by professor SM Akhtar at the IICF Trust's office in Lucknow.

"The hospital will provide state-of-the-art facilities, much needed in the nearby area and population, focusing on malnourishment in children and expectant mothers. The building will also house the trust office and publication house focusing on research and publication house of Indo Islamic cultural-literature studies," the trust added.

The SC last year allotted a five-acre land to the Muslm community, in an attempt to be fair to Muslims and uphold the spirit of India's secularism. "Tolerance and mutual co-existence nourish the secular commitment of our nation and its people," the judges said, while giving the verdict. The Bhoomi Pujan - or the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple - took place on August 5, for which PM Modi returned to the Uttar Pradesh-city after 29 years.

