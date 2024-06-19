Exclusive: Separate authority for India’s Expressways on cards

The Centre is working on a proposal to establish a separate authority dedicated to the development and management of expressways, government sources have told Business Today TV.

The idea is part of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry’s 100-day agenda and is being discussed internally at this stage.

While the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) focuses on the construction of national highways, the new expressway authority would specifically handle expressways, which have different construction codes and tolling systems. This move is seen as essential to cater to the growing focus on expressway infrastructure.

The national masterplan for the development of the national highways, and expressways network for 2047 is expected to significantly expand the transportation infrastructure network across India.

Under this plan, a total of 50,000 kilometers of access-controlled expressways are proposed to be built across India in a manner that ensures that any location is within 100-125 kilometers of an expressway. Currently, the total length of access-controlled expressways in the country stands at 2,913 kilometers.

The government anticipates that the development of expressways and new highways will boost speeds and reduce logistics costs by 3-4 per cent.

In addition to new greenfield expressways, there is a strong focus on upgrading existing highways. The proportion of highways less than two lanes wide has decreased from 30 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent in 2023, with their total length reducing from 27,517 kilometers to 14,850 kilometers.

The share of highways with two lanes or more but less than four lanes has increased to 58 per cent, totalling 85,096 kilometers. Highways with four lanes or more now make up 32 per cent of the total, having grown from 20 per cent in 2014 to 46,179 kilometers.

A highway is a major road designed for vehicle movement, including local, arterial, and major state or national roads. Highways typically feature multiple access points like intersections, traffic signals, and entrances from local roads, with moderate speed limits.

In contrast, an expressway is a controlled-access road designed for high-speed traffic, featuring limited entry and exit points, no intersections or traffic signals, and higher speed limits. Expressways are specifically constructed for faster and more efficient long-distance travel.

The central government is contemplating the creation of a distinct authority to manage expressways, similar to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). This move aims to address the unique construction and tolling systems of expressways and aligns with the broader Vision 2047 plan to enhance the national highway network.