Delhi Metro set to become the 5th largest in the world; E Sreedharan given new assignment

With Bahadurgarh becoming the third town of Haryana to be linked with the Delhi Metro, it appears that PM Modi's vision of making the network one of the world's largest is a step closer. After the 11-km Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of Delhi Metro's Green Line was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, he told the gathering through videoconferencing that Delhi Metro is set to become the fifth-largest in the world following Beijing, London, Shanghai and New York. The Prime Minister said that the Delhi Metro was an example of "co-operative federalism" as the state and Centre joined forces to see this ambitious project through.

"Businessmen, students and many people from across society will benefit from this. The length of metro network in Haryana has increased to 26km now," PM Modi said according to a report in Times of India.

Bahadurgarh that was known as the 'Gateway of Haryana' would now be known as the 'Gateway of Development', PM Modi said. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the new stretch cost Rs 2,038 crore.

Not only assisting development, the Delhi Metro also took off 6 lakh vehicles off the road, saving time, money and reducing pollution, the PM said. The PM also said that the project was started to connect Delhi with Ghaziabad-Meerut along with connecting Delhi with Sonipat and Panipat under a semi-high speed rail corridor, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Since expanding the network is not the only challenge, maintaining its high standards is too, PM Modi has brought back the Metro Man in the loop. To lay down standards for metro rail systems, PM Modi approved a proposal for setting up of a committee. The committee would be headed by E Sreedharan, who served as the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2012.

The PM also said that he wants to give the Make in India initiative a boost by getting metro coaches manufactured in the country.