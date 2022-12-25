In pics: The Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail looks pretty futuristic

The Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad has got new train sets to be used at the upcoming Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Currently, various types of static and dynamic tests are underway for these four trainsets.

"Team #NCRTC is all set for trial runs on the country's first #RRTS corridor with #madeinindia new-age trainsets! #gatishakti #atmanirbharbharat," the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited said on Friday.

Jindal Steel and Power shared pictures of train sets parked at Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. "Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail, ready for service of the nation. Jindal Steel and Power is proud to supply Import Substitution Head Hardened Rails for this project," Jindal Steel said in a tweet.

In May this year, Jindal said it will be supplying ~2000 metric tonnes of world-class 301LN stainless steel grade in 2J finish to Alstom for developing 210 trainsets under this project.

As India’s first semi-high-speed regional trainsets, the RRTS trainsets will function at a speed of 180 km/hour and will reduce commute time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 per cent. The corridor will connect Delhi with Meerut.

With high-frequency operations every 5–10 minutes, the rapid metro is expected to reduce the journey time between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to about 1 hour from the present 3–4 hours. The RRTS will have multimodal hubs to ensure smooth interchange with other transport modes.

In September 2020, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India signed a $500 million loan, the first tranche of a total $1 billion facility, to build a modern, high-speed 82-kilometer Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. This was done with the aim to improve regional connectivity and mobility in India’s national capital region (NCR).

The RRTS will provide better connectivity to allow other towns in the NCR to develop as urban economic centers surrounded by residential areas while easing the concentration pressure on Delhi.

