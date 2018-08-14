scorecardresearch
Indian Railways changes timings of 300 trains from August 15

Indian Railways has revised the schedule of over 300 Northern Railways trains. The new schedule will be effective from August 15, which means the previous timings will be applicable till August 14.

According to the press release by the Northern Railways Zone, the new schedule involves changes in both arrival and departure times. As per the new schedule, departure time of 58 trains has been postponed and 57 trains have been preponed. The arrival time of 184 trains has also been altered. The arrival time of 84 trains has been postponed while 102 trains have been preponed.

The change in the arrival or departure time will range from five minutes to two-and-a-half hours. Trains like Uttar S.K. Express, Lucknow Mail, etc will now depart prior to their previous departure times. Whereas Intercity Express, Himachal Express, etc will have a delayed departure. The changed timetable will also amend the schedule of various Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto trains.

The passengers are therefore suggested to cross-check the timings few days prior to their journey.

List of trains with departure timings preponed:

S.no Train no. Train name Station Revised time
         
1 12446 Uttar S.K. Exp. (SVDK) Katra 18:55:00
         
2 12014 Shatabdi Exp. Amritsar 4:55:00
         
3 12018 Shatabdi Exp. Dehradun 16:55:00
         
4 12206 Nanda Devi             Dehradun 23:30:00
         
5 12229 Lucknow Mail Lucknow 22:10:00
         
6 12242 Super Fast Exp. Amritsar 5:10:00
         
7 12370 Kumbha Exp. Haridwar 23:50:00
         
8 12528 Chndgrh R SF Exp. Chandigarh 16:05:00
         
9 12583 Lucknow Jn-Anand Vihar DD AC Exp. Lucknow Jn. 4:55:00
         
10 12586 Tejas Exp. Anand Vihar T 15:45:00
         
11 12716 Sachkhand Exp. Amritsar 5:30:00
         
12 12818 Jharkhand S.J Exp. Anand Vihar 19:40:00
         
13 12874 Jharkhand S.J Exp.Via Chopan Anand Vihar 19:40:00
         
14 14152 Anandvihar(T)-Kanpur Exp. Anand Vihar T 19:40:00
         
15 14258 Kashi Vishwanath Exp. New Delhi 11:30:00
         
16 14553 Himachal Exp. Delhi 22:50:00
         
17 14555 Bareilly Delhi Exp. Bareilly 14:15:00
         
18 14609 Hemkunt Exp. Rishikesh 16:20:00
         
19 14634 Ravi Exp. Pathankot 14:05:00
         
20 14853 Marudhar Exp.Via Faizabad Varanasi 17:20:00
         
21 18312 Varansi-Sambalpur Exp. Varanasi 15:30:00
         
22 22412 New Delhi-Naharlagun AC Exp. New Delhi 15:45:00
         
23 22868 Humsafar Express Nizamuddin 8:25:00
         
24 54252 SRE -LKO SRE 8:10:00
         
25 54333 BSB -LKO BSB 3:40:00
         
26 54342 DDN -SRE DDN 7:40:00
         
27 64080 NDLS - PWL NDLS 17:00:00
         
28 64567 BSC - TKJ BSC 5:40:00
         
29 12237 Begampura Exp. Varanasi 12:40:00
         
30 12326 Nangaldam-Kolkata Exp. Nangaldam 6:50:00
         
31 14506 Nangaldam Amritsar Exp. Nangaldam 7:15:00
         
32 14525 Intercity Exp. Ambala Cantt. 5:05:00
         
33 19408 Varanasi-Ahmedabad Exp. Varanasi 15:35:00
         
34 54375 PRG -JNU PRG 6:40:00
         
35 54476 HW -DLI HW 4:10:00
         
36 74992 AADR -UMB AADR 5:50:00
         
37 12172 Haridwar-Lokmanyatilak T Exp. Haridwar 18:30:00
         
38 12212 Garib Rath AC Exp. Anand Vihar 20:40:00
         
39 12280 Taj EXP. Nizamuddin 6:45:00
         
40 12912 Haridwar-Valsad Exp. Haridwar 18:30:00
         
41 22918 Haridwar-Bandra (T) S.F. Exp. Haridwar 18:30:00
         
42 54055 MB -DLI MB 16:00:00
         
43 54232 LKO -FD LKO 4:25:00
         
44 54284 LKO - SLN LKO 18:40:00
         
45 54402 MTC - KRJ MTC 5:25:00
         
46 14120 Dehradun-Kathgodam Dehradun 22:35:00
         
47 19610 Haridwar-Udaipur City Exp. Haridwar 19:40:00
         
48 54331 LKO -BLM LKO 16:45:00
         
49 64222 SPN -LKO SPN 6:10:00
         
50 54334 LKO -BSB LKO 10:35:00
         
51 64553 MB - ANVT MB 5:10:00
         
52 12532 Intercity Exp. Lucknow Jn. 16:05:00
         
53 13010 Doon Exp. Dehradun 20:00:00
         
54 22896 Antodaya Exp. Firozpur Cantt. 0:20:00
         
55 64221 LKO -SPN LKO 18:40:00
         
56 54378 BE - PRG BE 7:15:00
         
57 12984 Garib Rath Exp. Chandigarh 19:40:00

