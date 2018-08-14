Indian Railways changes timings of 300 trains from August 15

Indian Railways has revised the schedule of over 300 Northern Railways trains. The new schedule will be effective from August 15, which means the previous timings will be applicable till August 14.

According to the press release by the Northern Railways Zone, the new schedule involves changes in both arrival and departure times. As per the new schedule, departure time of 58 trains has been postponed and 57 trains have been preponed. The arrival time of 184 trains has also been altered. The arrival time of 84 trains has been postponed while 102 trains have been preponed.

The change in the arrival or departure time will range from five minutes to two-and-a-half hours. Trains like Uttar S.K. Express, Lucknow Mail, etc will now depart prior to their previous departure times. Whereas Intercity Express, Himachal Express, etc will have a delayed departure. The changed timetable will also amend the schedule of various Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto trains.

The passengers are therefore suggested to cross-check the timings few days prior to their journey.

