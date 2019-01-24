Noida Aqua Metro Line launch tomorrow: Route, ticket prices, and everything you need to know

Transit woes for the residents of Noida and Greater Noida will be resolved a great deal as the Noida Aqua Line becomes operational on Friday. Called the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Corridor, the network by Noida Metro Rail Corporation will cover over 29.7 km between its origin and termination stations. The fares, routes and even last mile connectivity options have already been declared for the much-awaited metro network. All that remains is for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the Noida Aqua Line.

Before the Noida Aqua Line become operational, here's everything you need to know about it:

Route

The Noida-Greater Nodia Metro Rail Corridor will run between Sector 51 and Delta Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 21 stations in total. Out of these, 15 stations will be in Noida whereas six will be in Greater Noida. The problem with the Noida Metro's Aqua Line is that it is not connected to the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

As of now, commuters from Noida or Greater Noida travelling to Delhi using the Aqua Line would have to get off at the Noida Metro's Sector 51 station and reach Noida City Centre metro station. Even DMRC's upcoming Sector 52 Metro station is not connected to the NMRC's Sector 51 station, with a distance of around 200 metres between them. The DMRC does have Sector 52 marked as an interchange point in the plans for its Phase III network.

Stations

The stations that are connected by the corridor are: Sector 51, Sector 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, and Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Delta Depot metro stations.

Fare

The fare for Noida Aqua Line will begin at Rs 9 and will go up to Rs 50. Commuters can either purchase tickets with QR codes or use smart cards. Those using smart cards could avail a 10 per cent discount on the ticket fare.

