NHAI lays 26.82 kms of bituminous concrete in record time! Enters 'Limca Book of Records'

Spanning a length of 109 kilometers, the project encompasses the construction of four major bridges, 35 minor bridges, six interchanges or flyovers, two rail-over bridges, 10 vehicular underpasses, and a 21-kilometer-long Solapur Bypass.

(Image: @nitin_gadkari/Twitter) (Image: @nitin_gadkari/Twitter)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday shared that in a significant endeavour, the four-lane Solapur-Bijapur section of National Highway-13, which connects the cities of Solapur in Maharashtra and Bijapur in Karnataka, has been developed. It has also created a record for NHAI. 

The Union Minister revealed that the cutting-edge infrastructure has earned recognition in both the 'Limca Book of Records' and the 'Asia Book of Records' for the remarkable feat of laying 26.82 kilometers of bituminous concrete within a remarkable 20-hour timeframe.

In a tweet he said, "The project not only contributes to the infrastructural development of both states but also significantly reduces travel time and promotes fuel conservation."

The Minister also shared pictures of the four laning of Solapur to Bijapur section of NH-13. He said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are steadfastly committed to ensuring swift, seamless, and energy-efficient mobility across the nation."

Separately, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday shared that the government is building a 25-km two-lane highway project in Nagaland to improve connectivity to northeastern states.

"We are currently undertaking the development of a 25 km two-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of package-3," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

The main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighbouring states in the northeast region, offering efficient, sustainable and economical transportation options for all commuters.

Published on: Jun 09, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
