Noida-Delhi bridge nears completion, to be operational by mid-January

Running two years behind schedule, the six-lane bridge across Yamuna is finally nearing its completion. Four years after it began, the Noida authority said that 99 per cent of the work across the Yamuna is done. The inauguration date is yet to be decided. The authority also added that only the beautification of the bridge and the approach roads on both sides are left to be completed.

"Ninety-nine per cent of the work on this bridge has been completed now. We are giving finishing touches and beautifying it before it is opened for public use. The only work, which is being completed is of approach roads," said Rajiv Tyagi, General Manager of the Noida authority, as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times.

The bridge is expected to be operational from January. Once it is operational, the bridge will take away traffic from the Kalindi Kunj Bridge that remains congested in peak traffic hours.

For the approach roads, the authority is constructing 300 metres of road from Noida Sector 94 and a similar length of road from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj.

Tyagi also said that the Noida authority is funding the construction of these two roads. He also said that they are planning to wrap this up by December and open the bridge for public use from mid-January.

"In future this bridge will become part of the corridor, which will provide seamless connectivity between Noida and Delhi. The proposed corridor will be ready in next 3-4 years after a rotary in Delhi'a Jaitpur will be constructed," said a Noida authority official, as mentioned in the daily.

A budget of Rs 200 crore has been spent on the bridge which was scheduled to be ready by August 11, 2016. According to the report, the project could not be completed on time due to funding issues.

Part of the Noida master plan 2021, the bridge will be 617-metre long with 1.5-metre wide pedestrians' path.