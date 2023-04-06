Chennai airport's new terminal building to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Saturday; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Chennai airport on April 8 (Saturday). The Prime Minister is expected to reach the Chennai Airport at around 3 pm on Saturday, where he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building.

Sharing a tweet by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the new terminal building, the Prime Minister on Thursday said that it will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure.

"It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," he added.

This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. https://t.co/lWMBMmvvRU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2023

The new integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 square meters, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. It has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore.

"It is also a reflection of the government’s commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

With the annual passenger handling capacity of 35 million passengers per annum, the modern facility at the Chennai Airport is expected to improve air travel experiences for all.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8 and 9.

First, he will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. Then the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad.

After inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport, Prime Minister will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

He is also expected to inaugurate several other railway projects as well as road projects.

Also Read: 'This is only a pause, not a pivot': RBI Gov Shaktikanta Das on keeping rates unchanged

Also Read: Why India might need to import dairy products like butter, ghee

Also Read: RBI MPC announcement: Central bank keeps repo rate constant, other key takeaways