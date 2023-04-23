PM Modi to launch India's first water metro on April 25; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, the country's first water metro service, on April 25. This one of its kind projects connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city.

Kerala | On 25th April, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India’s first Water Metro. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi. pic.twitter.com/QxxlF04Nww April 23, 2023

The Kochi Water Metro has been built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the Kochi Water Metro as a "dream project" of the state. In a tweet, he said exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors.

"The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW," he tweeted. KfW is a German funding agency.

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

As a first phase of the project, the service would begin soon from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. Commuters can travel in both Kochi metro and the water metro using the "Kochi 1" card. They can also book the tickets digitally.

PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on April 24 and 25, 2023. On April 25, he will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.

Also Read: Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, on the run for over month, arrested from Punjab's Moga

Also Watch: IPL 2023 - Faf du Plessis-led RCB vs Sanju Samson-led RR, Nitish Rana-led KKR vs MS Dhoni-led CSK, , Key players, Highlights from PBKS vs MI and GT vs LSG