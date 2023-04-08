PM Narendra Modi to open new Chennai airport terminal today. Top points here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the first phase of the newly integrated terminal at the Chennai airport later today. The new terminal is part of the Chennai Airport Modernisation Phase II. Earlier, PM Modi shared a tweet, where he said that the new integrated terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

Sharing a tweet by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the new terminal building, the Prime Minister on Thursday said that it will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure.

This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. https://t.co/lWMBMmvvRU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2023

Here are the top points about the swanky airport terminal:

1. The new terminal building at Chennai Airport is built in an area of 2,20,972 sqm and has been constructed to address the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu.

2. It has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore, and can handle 35 million passengers yearly.

3. The new terminal is based on the GRIHA standards. GRIHA stands for Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, which has been developed to evaluate the environmental performance of buildings and habitats.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport today. pic.twitter.com/xm5qTVpo2f — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

4. There will be 54 immigration counters at the arrival and departure counters to ease the transit procedures.

5. Phase I of the new terminal will have 100 state-of-the-art check-in counters to speed up departures. Self-baggage drop kiosks will also be available so that check-in can be faster and hassle less.

6. The security screening will be faster with 11 Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) in place for screening carry-on baggage so that passengers can have smooth clearance.

7. The terminal has the unique feature of Skylight. It will harvest natural light to illuminate the area inside the building and will cut down energy consumption.

Besides inaugurating the new terminal building at Chennai airport, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station. In a tweet on Saturday, PM Modi said that he will soon visit Chennai for the grand opening of these two projects.

In Chennai, the new terminal building of @aaichnairport will be inaugurated. Will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and take part in the 125th Anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which has been done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, will see a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Later, the PM will participate in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road).



(With inputs from PTI)

