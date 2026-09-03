Siliguri corridor gets major highway boost! Centre approves ₹2,077 crore NH-327 four-laning plan

The project is expected to give a major boost to road infrastructure in North Bengal and strengthen connectivity along the strategically important Siliguri Corridor, which serves as a key link between mainland India and the northeastern states.

Advertisement

According to Gadkari, the proposed highway development will include three major bridges, one Road Over Bridge (ROB), five elephant underpasses, and service roads on both sides of the highway.

READ THIS: Stuck in Delhi traffic? This ₹454-crore, 61-km road corridor could make your commute easier

Focus on safer movement for people and wildlife

The project has been planned to improve traffic movement while also addressing road safety and wildlife protection in the region.

“The project will include the construction of 3 major bridges, 1 Road Over Bridge (ROB), 5 elephant underpasses and service roads on both sides, strengthening connectivity while ensuring safer movement for both people and wildlife,” Gadkari said in his X post.

📢West Bengal🛣️



In West Bengal, we have approved ₹2,077.18 crore for the 4️⃣-laning of the 31.02-km Bagdogra–Panitanki–Kharibari–Galgalia section of NH-327 in Darjeeling district.



The project will include the construction of 3️⃣ major bridges, 1️⃣ Road Over Bridge (ROB), 5️⃣… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 3, 2026

The inclusion of five elephant underpasses is particularly significant for North Bengal, where elephant movement across highways has raised concerns over human-wildlife conflicts. Dedicated crossings are expected to allow wildlife to move more safely while reducing the risk of accidents involving vehicles.

Advertisement

Better connectivity to Bagdogra, Naxalbari and Panitanki

The four-laning is expected to ease congestion on the existing highway and improve connectivity between Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Kharibari, and Panitanki.

The stretch is also important because of its proximity to Bagdogra Airport and its links to key commercial and transportation centres. Improved road infrastructure could facilitate faster movement of passengers and goods across the region.

ALSO READ: BS-VII emission norms draft expected in 2 months: MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar

Boost for agriculture, horticulture and tea

The upgraded highway is expected to support the movement of agricultural, horticultural, and tea products from North Bengal to larger markets.

The region is a major producer of tea and other agricultural products, making efficient road connectivity important for reducing transportation delays, improving logistics and providing producers better access to markets.

Advertisement

Strategic importance of Siliguri corridor

The project will also strengthen connectivity towards Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, increasing the strategic and economic importance of the highway network in the region.

The Siliguri Corridor is a crucial transit route connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India. Better road infrastructure could support regional trade, tourism, logistics, and passenger movement.