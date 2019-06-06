Tax benefits available for joint house ownership

Taxpayers may buy a house for themselves (self-occupy) by taking housing loan from a financial institution or a bank. Such a loan requires borrowers to repay it along with a certain interest rate. In case of a joint loan, each borrower can get tax benefits listed below:

A cumulative benefit of up to Rs 3.5 lakh can be availed per financial year per co-borrower.

Taxpayers must request for annual housing loan interest certificate from their banks or financial institutions in order to enjoy the above benefits. These deductions are available from the financial year in which the property construction is completed.

Tax deductions for interest payments made during under construction period can be claimed once it is completed. The entire pre-construction interest can be claimed 1/5th for each financial year beginning from the year of completion of construction. However, an overall limit of Rs 2 lakh per annum is applicable. In contrast, the principal repayment done during the period of construction is not eligible for a tax deduction.

The deduction is available only if the property construction is completed within a period of five years from the financial year in which the loan was taken. Otherwise, the tax deduction available on the annual interest payment gets reduced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 30,000.