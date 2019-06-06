Monetary Policy Meet: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75%; changes stance to 'accommodative'

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has decided to reduce key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent from 6.0 per cent with immediate effect. The reverse repo rate under the LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) has been adjusted to 5.50 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate to 6.0 per cent. The RBI had retained its "neutral" stance after the rate cut in April but now it has changed its stance to "accommodative". This will be more comforting for the market than just a rate cut, especially in light of the slowdown.

Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks. When the cost of borrowing goes down for banks, they are able to lower their respective marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), which directly impacts your loans. "These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/-2 per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said in a statement. Speculation was rife that a bigger 35 bps or even 50 bps rate cut might be announced. The last time the MPC moved this quickly to lower rates was reportedly in 2013 to revive the moribund economy from growth rates that had slipped to a decade low.

With this cut, the repo rate has slipped to its lowest level since July 2010. The six-member MPC unanimously voted for the rate cut by 25 basis points and the stance change in its policy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the apex bank would take all the necessary steps to ensure adequate liquidity in the system.

12.53 PM: "While the rate cut of 25 basis points was in line with our expectation, concerns over growth and challenges regarding liquidity continue to linger. The market is not necessarily cheering the rate cut as it had already factored in and something more was expected," says Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities.

12.51 PM: "The scaling down of the GDP growth rate to 7 percent and inflation target to 3.4 to 3.7 percent for FY 20 will ensure that the policy will remain accommodative for some time. The 10-year bond yield is likely to remain at sub 7 levels for an extended period of time. The Governor's assurance that adequate liquidity will be provided will ensure that the present surplus liquidity situation will sustain," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

12.47 PM: RBI on GDP: "GDP growth for 2019-20 is revised downwards from 7.2 per cent in the April policy to 7.0 per cent - in the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent for H1: 2019-20 and 7.2-7.5 per cent for H2."

12.45 PM: "Rate cuts shall enable affordability in terms of home loans and thus lowered EMI, lower GST, tax rebate for income up to Rs 6.5 lakh (including section 80C) for the middle class as per as interim budget. All these shall give some sales impetus to real estate," says Parth Mehta, Managing Director, Paradigm Realty.

12.43 PM: Scope for MPC to accommodate growth concerns, says RBI: "The headline inflation trajectory remains below the target mandated to the MPC even after taking into account the expected transmission of the past two policy rate cuts. Hence, there is scope for the MPC to accommodate growth concerns by supporting efforts to boost aggregate demand, and in particular, reinvigorate private investment activity, while remaining consistent with its flexible inflation targeting mandate.

12.39 PM: The RBI governor said the apex bank expected the government to be fiscally prudent. He also said the RBI would issue revised February-12 circular on NPAs in the next three-four days.

12.36 PM: "The RBI has cut the rate as per expectations on the street. This is a welcome move for the market. The RBI is now keen on looking to improve the growth trajectory since the ongoing liquidity crisis has hurt the cost of borrowings, and further stressed the system," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

12.33 PM: "RBI has gone for a rate cut for the third consecutive time and changed its stance from neutral to accommodative. Now the ball is in Government's court, as what all measures the new Finance Minister will announce in her upcoming budget to revive the slowing economy," says Deepthi Mathew, Economist, Geojit Financial Services.

12.32 PM: The RBI to conduct an OMO purchase auction of Rs 15,000 crore on June 13, 2019.

12.31 PM: Liquidity in the system turned into an average daily surplus of Rs 66,000 crore in early June after remaining in deficit during April and most of May due to restrained government spending, says the RBI.

12.28 PM: "The MPC's decision to slash key policy rate is akin to extending the much needed monetary policy support to the government's proposed fiscal measures to spur growth and investment cycles. Also welcome is the apex bank's decision to change its stance from neutral to accommodative. Both measures will help improve the liquidity situation in the economy as well as support economic growth," says Mahesh Singhi, Founder & MD, Singhi Advisors.

12.26 PM: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the apex bank would take all the necessary steps to ensure adequate liquidity in the system.

12.15 PM: RBI says CPI inflation to remain 3.1% in H1 of FY20: After the impact of recent policy rate cuts and expectations of a normal monsoon in 2019, the path of CPI inflation is revised to 3.0-3.1 per cent for H1: 2019-20 and to 3.4-3.7 per cent for H2:2019-20, with risks broadly balanced," the RBI said in a statement.

12.07 PM: Inflation outlook at 3.0%-3.1% in first half of 2019-20 and 3.4%-3.7% in second half of the year.

12.00 PM: The RBI has decided to do away with charges levied on RTGS and NEFT transactions, banks will be required to pass this benefit to their customers.

11.55 AM: The RBI has decided to set up a committee involving all stakeholders, under the chairmanship of CEO Indian Banks' Association (IBA), to examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees. Committee to submit its recommendations within two months of its first meeting.

