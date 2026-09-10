Apple’s ₹4.5 lakh iPhone Duo: 5 features that set foldable apart, coming to India in October

Apple has also built the foldable around its latest A20 Pro chip, a new dual-battery architecture and a redesigned camera system. But the iPhone Duo is not just about its folding display.

iPhone Duo’s 5 unique features

1. Apple says the crease is invisible

One of the biggest concerns with foldable phones is the crease on the inner display. Apple says the iPhone Duo has a flat and smooth inner screen, with optically clear adhesives that allow the display layers to glide as the phone folds. This is designed to minimise stress and the crease. The inner display also gets a custom nano-texture finish to reduce glare and reflections.

2. Titanium frame and hinge cover for durability

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The iPhone Duo uses a Grade 5 titanium frame and features a precision hinge cover with more than 100 components. Apple says the hinge is designed to open and close with smooth, balanced resistance for long-term reliability. Ceramic Shield protects the back, while Ceramic Shield 2 on the front offers three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation. It also carries an IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance.

Must Read: Apple enters the foldable game. Now everyone has to follow.

3. It can stand, fold and change how you use it

Apple has designed the Duo to work in different positions. You can use it closed, open it in landscape or portrait orientation or place it in a standing position. The StandBy feature can turn the phone into a clock, photo frame, weather display, calendar or widget screen, even when it is not charging.

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4. Duo Preview, Kid Cue and Duo FaceTime

The camera system gets features specifically designed around the foldable form factor. Duo Preview lets the person being photographed see a live preview on the outer display, helping them adjust their framing and pose. Kid Cue uses playful animations on the outer screen to get children to look towards the camera. With Duo FaceTime, nearby friends can join a call on the outer display without having to crowd around or pass the phone.

5. eSIM-only design leaves more room inside

The iPhone Duo is eSIM-only worldwide, meaning there is no physical SIM card slot. Apple says the internal space-saving eSIM design helps maximise room for battery capacity. The device uses an iPhone-first dual-battery system and supports up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display.

iPhone Duo India availability

For Indian buyers, the iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order from 5:30 PM IST on October 16, with sales beginning October 23. It will be available through Apple’s India website and selected partner stores. The foldable comes in Night Sky and Star White and is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.