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Airspace curbs, beautification, traffic restrictions: How Delhi is preparing for BRICS Summit

Airspace curbs, beautification, traffic restrictions: How Delhi is preparing for BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airport operator DIAL has enhanced Terminal 3 capacity and introduced dedicated immigration counters for BRICS participants.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 1:11 PM IST
Airspace curbs, beautification, traffic restrictions: How Delhi is preparing for BRICS SummitBRICS Summit 2026: How Delhi is preparing for the event

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi is pulling out all the stops to prepare for the BRICS Summit, with authorities stepping up security, traffic management, airport capacity, civic beautification and airspace restrictions ahead of the September 11-13 event at Bharat Mandapam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with both the leaders.

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Traffic restrictions across Delhi

Nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed, with 22 diversion points identified. More than 35 roads could see restrictions, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg and Africa Avenue Road.

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A motorcade rehearsal was scheduled from 7 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday. Commuters have been advised to allow extra time, avoid affected routes and use the Metro wherever possible. Bus routes may be diverted, while Metro services will remain operational. Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads will also be prohibited.

Airport prepares for more international traffic

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Delhi airport operator DIAL has enhanced Terminal 3 capacity and introduced dedicated immigration counters for BRICS participants. Pier C at T3 is being progressively operationalised for international flights, with international arrivals and departures planned from the evening of September 10.

Once fully operational, Pier C will raise annual international passenger capacity by 50% to 31 million passengers.

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Airspace curbs for security

The DGCA has barred flying activities by Flying Training Organisations in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh from 7 am September 11 to 11 pm September 13.

Light and microlight aircraft, UAVs and similar long-range aerial vehicles are prohibited within 300 km of Delhi, while drones, hang-gliders, paragliders and similar short-range aerial vehicles are barred within 100 km.

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Civic bodies step up beautification

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to display more than 15,000 potted plants, install floral boards at 15 locations and set up floral fountains at nine prominent spots. Landscaping and plantation work is being carried out along major roads, intersections and VIP routes, particularly those leading to Bharat Mandapam.

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The MCD and PWD have jointly inspected key areas including Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road, Nizamuddin, Saket and Sheikh Sarai. Officials have been directed to intensify cleaning, sanitation, road and footpath work, lighting, beautification and other preparations.

Street vendors face restrictions

Street vendors in areas including India Gate, Madangir, Bhikaji Cama Place, Vasant Vihar, Saket and R K Puram have reportedly been asked by police personnel to stop vending ahead of the summit, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said. Vendors in Madangir also alleged that their goods were confiscated.

NASVI said restrictions continuing through September 13 could leave vendors and their families without earnings for several days. It called for clear communication, proportionate and time-bound restrictions, alternative vending arrangements and a mechanism to address economic losses.

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DON'T MISS | Supreme Court to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit, November 28 declared working day

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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