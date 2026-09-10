In Q1, total deal wins for Wipro fell to $3.37 billion from $5 billion a year ago.

The IT stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 166.30 in the current session. Market cap of Wipro declined to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

According to a Choice Equities report, Wipro posted a Compound Quarterly Growth Rate (CQGR) of 0.6% in terms of BFSI revenues of major IT companies, second lowest in the industry only after -0.6% by LTI Mindtree. Wipro was worst performer in terms of 8 quarter CQGR at 0% in terms of BFSI revenues of major IT companies.

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Choice has a Reduce call on the stock with a target price of Rs 170.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan has retained its 'Underweight' rating on the IT services company with a price target of Rs 155 per share. The brokerage cited AI-led pricing pressure, productivity pass-throughs and subdued net growth behind its bearish stance on the IT stock.

Wipro Q1 earnings

Gross revenue came at Rs 24,480 crore, rising 1.0% QoQ and 10.6% YoY. However, IT services segment revenue slipped 1.4% to $2,614.5 million on a QoQ basis and increase of 1% YoY.

Profit slipped 4.3% to Rs 3352 crore in Q1 against Rs 3502 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The firm also announced an interim dividend Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each.