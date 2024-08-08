IT hiring expected to surge 8.5% by next year with expanding demand: Report

A survey conducted by recruitment platform Indeed found that IT hiring is set to surge by estimated 8.5% by the next calendar year. Indeed, in the official statement, said that after a slow period late last year and early this year, the demand for skilled IT talent is growing, making it crucial for businesses to plan their hiring strategies for the coming year.



According to the survey, about 70% of all tech jobs currently live on Indeed are across software roles. The list of these job postings, is led by application developer role (7.29%), while other roles include software engineer (5.54%), full stack developer (4.34%), senior software engineer (4.22%), PHP developer (2.51%).



The dominance of software roles on Indeed is driven by several interconnected factors. As businesses increasingly depend on software for operational efficiency and innovation, the demand for developers to create and maintain essential systems has surged.

Per Indeed’s market analysis, the thriving tech startup ecosystem also plays a significant role, as new ventures prioritize hiring developers to build and scale their products. Lastly, the continuous need for updates, security patches, and new features in existing software ensures a steady demand for skilled professionals who can keep pace with evolving user needs and technological advancements.

Commenting on the study, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said, "The IT sector has consistently stood as a major employment powerhouse. However, recent quarters saw a slowdown in hiring, with companies exercising caution as they navigated through global uncertainties and economic shifts. Now, the tide is turning. Companies are actively ramping up their hiring efforts. We can also expect Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to significantly contribute to this uptick in hiring, particularly in software and technological roles.”

The study found a strong alignment between the roles companies are posting and the roles job seekers are clicking on. According to Indeed, this shows a strong market trend. The high demand for full stack developers and software engineers from both employers and job seekers underscores the critical need for versatile and highly skilled IT professionals.

