MEITY formulates advisory committee for India's semiconductor mission

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is actively working towards making India a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, design and innovation. Post acknowledging that the 'India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)' has received a good start, MEITY has now formed an advisory committee of experts, comprising of senior government officials, established academicians as well as industry and domain experts, to give further impetus to the mission. The advisory committee shall meet at least once in three months to provide key inputs to develop a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in India.



In December 2021, India had laid down a $10 million package to woo global chipmakers to not just set up fabs but also expand the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. The initial response to the scheme was encouraging with the government receiving five applications for Semiconductor and Display Fabs with total investment to the tune of $20.5 billion (Rs 153,750 crore) in the first round of applications till February 15 2022.

Three companies summited proposals for semiconductor fabs and two companies for display fabs. Vedanta in JV with Foxconn, Singapore-headquartered IGSS Ventures pte and ISMC were the firms who submitted proposals for these fabs. The applications received were for setting up 28nm to 65nm semiconductor fabs with capacity of approx. 120,000 wafers per month and the projected investment of $13.6 billion wherein fiscal support from the Central Government is being sought for nearly $5.6 billion.

Moreover, Vedanta and Elest have submitted applications for Display Fabs with the projected investment of $6.7 billion seeking fiscal support from the Central Government for nearly $2.7 billion. Under the siaplay fabs scheme, applications have been filed for setting up Gen 8.6 TFT LCD display fab as well as 6th Generation display fab for the manufacture of State-of-art AMOLED display panels that are used in the advanced smartphones. Four companies -- which are SPEL Semiconductor Ltd., HCL, Syrma Technology and Valenkani Electronics -- have registered under this scheme for semiconductor packaging.

Also Read: More announcements on semiconductors likely in 4-6 weeks: VLSI Society's Satya Gupta

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, MEITY, remarked that this is a partnership between the government, industry and academia to power the India Semiconductor Mission. The minister had earlier told Business Today, "The semiconductor approach for the government of India is an ecosystem-led approach - that will integrate into the electronics ecosystem, and will be a force multiplier for the electronics ecosystem. The $10 million package, in a lot of ways as somebody who's been in the VLSI space and the tech space for over three decades, I have never felt more confident about this moment of India."

This advisory committee is a step towards developing India a semiconductor leader, as per the minister.

The advisory committee has some illustrious names, such as Ajai Chowdhry, founder of tech giant HCL; V.K. Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, among many others.

This committee's prime purpose will be to steer the objectives in a structured, efficient, and strategic manner. According to the government, the committee will also provide insights and suggestions in order to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem. The term of the committee is one year after which it shall be reconstituted with the approval of MEITY.

Also Read: India Inc's next-gen biz moguls all set to steer the industry

