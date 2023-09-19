Oracle and SaaS firm Amdocs collaborate to help customers drive growth

Software and services provider Amdocs and Oracle are expanding their global collaboration to empower customers in their journey towards cloud and digital adoption with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As part of a joint go-to-market strategy, the two companies will prioritise the delivery of comprehensive support and services that facilitate seamless cloud transitions, optimisation of operations, and the unlocking of new business opportunities for customers.

“Our collaboration with Amdocs brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision to drive innovation and operational efficiency at scale,” says Doug Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. “Oracle Cloud for telcos enables telecommunications providers to become more agile, reduce capital expenditures and operating costs, and establish a flexible foundation for innovation. With Amdocs classic applications now supported on OCI, Amdocs customers can realize these benefits and gain access to a broad ecosystem of cloud services and capabilities, including a set of solutions across core network, OSS/BSS, and IT, to modernise their operations and build for growth.”

This extended cooperation, according to Oracle, will empower the communications and media industry’s journey to the cloud by enabling service providers to move their Amdocs classic applications to OCI. This will allow them to offer new and differentiated cloud-based services that drive growth and customer loyalty by enabling fast and agile interactions at scale.

By combining Amdocs’ software with OCI’s cloud platform, service providers will be able to drive operational efficiency, agility, and innovation says the company. In addition, Amdocs customers will be able to maximise their service choices across Oracle’s 45 public cloud regions or OCI Dedicated Region, which helps customers meet requirements for data residency, data sovereignty, or other security and privacy needs.

