scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
IT
TCS sets 'conditions' for pay hikes and promotion for its employees. Details inside

Feedback

TCS sets 'conditions' for pay hikes and promotion for its employees. Details inside

The directive has specified that employees must adhere to their designated offices, rather than opting for locations closer to their residences.

Several IT firms including Infosys and Wipro have made it mandatory for employees to work from office, signalling the end of the remote working era Several IT firms including Infosys and Wipro have made it mandatory for employees to work from office, signalling the end of the remote working era

TCS promotion: Hikes and promotions at TCS, India's largest IT firm, will now be reportedly linked to the firm's recent return-to-office mandate.

The company has also linked variable payouts with this policy. The rule is also applicable to freshers, who have completed assigned courses and are eligible for higher salaries beyond the standard annual compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

A TOI report says the IT firm has mandated that employees return to the office on all five working days, signaling an end to the work-from-home option for specific teams.

The directive has specified that employees must adhere to their designated offices, rather than opting for locations closer to their residences. Some employees are reportedly willing to forego city allowances in exchange for increased flexibility. The HR department is allowing limited work-from-home opportunities on a case-by-case basis, the report added.

Business Today could not independently verify the report.

Several IT firms including Infosys and Wipro have made it mandatory for employees to work from office, signalling the end of the remote working era. Wipro has unveiled a mandatory hybrid work policy, necessitating employees to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.

Published on: Feb 04, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd