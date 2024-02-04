TCS sets 'conditions' for pay hikes and promotion for its employees. Details inside

TCS promotion: Hikes and promotions at TCS, India's largest IT firm, will now be reportedly linked to the firm's recent return-to-office mandate.

The company has also linked variable payouts with this policy. The rule is also applicable to freshers, who have completed assigned courses and are eligible for higher salaries beyond the standard annual compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

A TOI report says the IT firm has mandated that employees return to the office on all five working days, signaling an end to the work-from-home option for specific teams.

The directive has specified that employees must adhere to their designated offices, rather than opting for locations closer to their residences. Some employees are reportedly willing to forego city allowances in exchange for increased flexibility. The HR department is allowing limited work-from-home opportunities on a case-by-case basis, the report added.

Business Today could not independently verify the report.

Several IT firms including Infosys and Wipro have made it mandatory for employees to work from office, signalling the end of the remote working era. Wipro has unveiled a mandatory hybrid work policy, necessitating employees to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.