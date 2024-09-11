Drug regulator suspends ENTOD's PresVu eye drops licence over misleading marketing claims

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has suspended ENTOD Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s licence to manufacture and market Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25% w/v, branded as PresVu. This action follows allegations of misleading claims related to the treatment of presbyopia, an age-related vision condition.

According to the order, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals had received approval on 20 August 2024 to produce and market the eye drops for managing presbyopia in adults. However, a notice dated 4 September 2024 highlighted several unapproved claims made by the company in media releases.

The DGHS identified three specific instances where ENTOD allegedly overstated the product's capabilities, including claims that the eye drops could reduce the need for reading glasses and provide a non-invasive option to improve near vision within 15 minutes. The regulator clarified that these claims were not authorised, potentially misleading the public.

In response, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals defended its actions, stating that the claims were based on clinical trials and aligned with routine industry practices. "All facts disclosed to the media are strictly on the basis of recent DCGI approval and clinical trials," said Nikhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals. The company also noted that similar formulations have been marketed in the United States without regulatory issues.

Despite the company’s defence, the DGHS, citing concerns for public interest, suspended the product's licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. "The permission issued on 20.08.2024 is hereby suspended until further order," stated Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General (India).

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to challenge the suspension in court, arguing that the decision hinders innovation in the Indian pharmaceutical sector. ENTOD plans to challenge the suspension in court, characterizing the DCGI’s action as "unjust." Masurkar added, “This fight will not only allow innovative medicines in India but also encourage other MSME pharmaceutical companies to continue their research.”