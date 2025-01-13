Aragen Life Sciences raises $100 million from Quadria Capital to expand capabilities

Aragen Life Sciences, a global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), has secured $100 million investment from Quadria Capital, an Asia-focussed healthcare private equity fund. The deal values Aragen at approximately $1.4 billion, with Quadria acquiring a minority stake through a combination of fresh capital infusion and a partial share sale by existing investors.

The investment is aimed at supporting Aragen’s planned expansion of its capabilities and infrastructure to address growing demand for outsourcing services from innovators in the United States and Europe. The development aligns with efforts by Western pharmaceutical companies to diversify supply chains and reduce risks caused by global disruptions.

“This investment will help us scale to address market needs. Expanding our capabilities will enable us to support the demand for integrated discovery and manufacturing services and help our customers bring their programmes to market more efficiently,” said Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen Life Sciences.

The announcement precedes JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Week 2025, where Aragen is expected to secure additional outsourcing partnerships. The company’s services align with trends in the pharmaceutical outsourcing sector, which has seen growth due to supply chain restructuring and efforts to manage costs in drug development.

“The pharmaceutical outsourcing sector offers growth opportunities, particularly in the context of supply chain reorganisation. Aragen’s track record, approach to customer needs, and focus on innovation make it a suitable partner for pharmaceutical companies,” said Dr Amit Varma, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Quadria Capital.

Quadria Capital has invested in several healthcare companies, including Akums Drugs, a domestic-focussed contract manufacturer; Encube Ethicals, specialising in topical formulations; and Straits Orthopaedics, a Malaysia-based CDMO for orthopaedic medical devices.

Aragen’s service offerings have contributed to its growth, with the company focussing on meeting client requirements in drug discovery and manufacturing. The latest investment is expected to enhance its infrastructure and capabilities, further strengthening its position in the pharmaceutical outsourcing market.

With this deal, Quadria Capital joins Goldman Sachs as an investor in Aragen. The partnership reflects Aragen’s presence in the pharmaceutical outsourcing sector, offering services from drug discovery to commercial manufacturing for small molecules and biologics. The company works with over 400 clients globally, including 15 of the top 20 pharmaceutical firms, and operates across human, animal, and plant health sectors.