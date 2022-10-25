‘Ayurveda now recognised as a traditional medicine in more than 30 countries’, says Ayush minister

Ayurveda is now recognised as a traditional medicine in more than 30 countries and its acceptance is fast increasing globally, said Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State of Ayush. The minister was speaking at the 7th Ayurveda Day 2022 programme in New Delhi held recently where he stated that Ayush medicines are exported to more than 100 countries. To boost the products and services in the field of Ayush, export promotion council which will cater to exports globally. "

As per the Research and Information System Centre for Developing Countries report, the current turnover of Indian Ayush industry is $18.1 billion and the market size has grown by 17 percent between 2014 and 2020.”

This year’s Ayurveda Day was celebrated with the theme “Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda” so as to propagate benefits of Ayurveda to larger and grass root community. According to the ministry, the six week long celebration saw huge participation from across the country and more than 5000 events were organised by Ministry of Ayush institutes/councils, with the support of more than 26 ministries of Government of India and Ministry of External Affairs India missions and embassies.

The dignitaries present at the event included Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs; Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush; Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State of External Affairs & Culture; Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, MoS Ayush; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary MoA; Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, MoA and Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA along with representative of foreign embassies and WHO-SEARO.

