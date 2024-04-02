Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals join forces to fortify global polio eradication efforts

scorecardresearch
Collaboration aims at enhancing production and security of supply for Oral Polio Vaccines OPV

SUMMARY
  • Bharat Biotech and Bilthoven Biologicals collaborate to strengthen production and supply of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV)
  • Serum Institute of India’s CEO aims to eradicate polio worldwide through this partnership
  • Bharat Biotech emphasizes the role of oral polio vaccines in India’s immunisation program and global supply
  • The collaboration aims to obtain regulatory approvals for commercial OPV manufacturing in India
  • This partnership contributes to the global effort to create a polio-free world

In a significant move towards global polio eradication, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), the global player in vaccine and biotherapeutic innovation, and Bilthoven Biologicals B.V., (BBio) a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Private Limited, announced an innovative collaboration on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims at enhancing the production and security of supply of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV), with BBIL procuring drug substances from BBio for production.

An agreement has been duly signed by the representatives of BBIL and BBio. It stipulates that BBIL will procure the drug substances needed for OPV production, which will subsequently be supplied pan India and globally.

“Joining hands with Bharat Biotech to strengthen the polio vaccine’s global supply aligns perfectly with our vision of a polio-free world. It’s a critical step towards reducing the impact of this deadly disease,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said.

For launching these vaccines commercially, both organisations will collaborate to receive all necessary approvals and licences. This move indicted the intent to handle the fight against polio more strategically and promises a stronger shield against the disease in vulnerable populations.

“Oral polio vaccines have formed an essential part of the Government of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for several years. Bharat Biotech has been a significant supplier to immunisation programs worldwide. In collaborating with BBio, we aim to ensure a secure supply of oral polio vaccines, thus fortifying our mission to eradicate polio,” Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech stated.

 

Published on: Apr 02, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
