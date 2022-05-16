Biological E. reduces COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax price to Rs 250 a dose

Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical firm Biological E. Limited on Monday announced that it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax from Rs.840 to Rs.250 a dose inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres. It added that for the end-user, the price would be Rs.400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.

The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs.990 a dose including taxes and vaccine administration charges.

Biological E. explained, in an official statement, that it has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and to help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus.

The decision comes within weeks of Biological E. Limited receiving an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company conducted Phase II and III multicentre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

The firm explained that Corbevax is also offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration. It added that this eliminates vaccine wastage, which is a major advantage for private hospitals

Biological E. noted that the vaccination slot for the COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax can be booked through the Co-WIN app or the Co-WIN portal for children aged 12 to 17. So far, 43.9 Million doses of Corbevax have been administered to children across the country and Biological E. Limited has supplied close to 100 Million doses to the government.

Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Biological E. Limited had developed Corbevax in collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

