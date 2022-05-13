Serum Institute of India to set up an early research centre for vaccines and biologicals

Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of India's most inoculated covid-19 vaccine Covishield will set up an early research centre for vaccines and biologicals in association with Symbiosis International University (SIU).

In a bid to improve immunization coverage and equity the Serum Institute of India and Symbiosis International University (SIU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Pune for to setting up the centre. The Research and development (R&D) centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunization practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across Low-and middle-income countries (LMIC's).

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SII will help set up an early R&D facility within the Symbiosis campus at Lavale, Pune. The research centre will build and harness commitment to action by identifying opportunities that strengthen, establish global immunization agenda in pursuit of universal health coverage. Poised as a futuristic global knowledge platform, the entity will work toward improving health equity against future pandemics, and infectious diseases.

"The research centre will be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.

The centre will also ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration, as the facility will be an ecosystem that also has R&D centers for Stem cells, Nanotechnology, Medical Image Analysis, Applied AI, Waste Resource Management, among others.

"We are setting up a unique ecosystem with capabilities of research in vaccines and biologics. This will help not only in addressing futuristic innovations but also the needs of LMIC specific diseases. We look forward to get the best available talent and equipping them with the latest technology that facilitates global partnerships and collaborations. It will also abode a galaxy of scientists over the next 5-7 years and aim to be a frontrunner in building an equitable universal health framework," Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University said.

SII is the world's largest company in terms of COVID vaccines production with over 500 million doses manufactured. Through several strategic associations, SII has been front running India's fight against the pandemic.

