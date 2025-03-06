BT Exclusive: We aim to compete cross all segments in obesity treatments, says Camilla Sylvest of Novo Nordisk

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, a diabetes drug that has gained attention for its use in weight management, is ramping up investment in expanding production and bringing new treatments to market.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Camilla Sylvest, Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs, shares the company’s plans to invest over ₹77,000 crore (65 billion Danish kroner) in 2025 to scale up insulin and GLP-1 drug production. She discusses Novo Nordisk’s vision for India, the challenges of meeting surging global demand, and upcoming innovations. Edited excerpts from an interview:



BT: What have been the key milestones for the company in this financial year? And what is your plan for India as a market?



CS: In 2025, we have several ambitious global objectives. First, we are continuing to scale our supply. This year, we will be investing more than ₹77,000 crore (65 billion Danish kroner). Last year, we invested ₹54,000 crore (45 billion Danish kroner), so we are accelerating our investments in production—of course, for insulins, but also GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy. At the same time, we are investing significantly in research because innovation drives long-term benefits for patients. It is crucial to continue developing new treatments.

Regarding India, we greatly appreciate our ability to expand our insulin presence and help more patients. Given the large number of people living with type 2 diabetes in India, we recognise the importance of ensuring access to our treatments. One day—though it may be premature to discuss this now—we also look forward to bringing our GLP-1 drugs to India. I cannot say exactly when, but India is a very important market for us.



BT: How do you ensure supply for India and other markets amid surging demand for Ozempic and anti-obesity drugs?



CS: Our first priority is ensuring sufficient supply for patients already on our products. In countries where we have launched, we work to maintain access so that patients can continue their treatment. This applies to both Ozempic and our insulin products. As we ramp up production, we carefully allocate resources to support ongoing patient care. Following this, we focus on bringing innovation to new markets. Currently, we have rolled out Wegovy in a little over 15 countries, and we will continue expanding. I hope that one day we will be able to bring it to India. While it is too soon to specify when, our ambition is to scale these products to many more countries globally.



BT: What next-generation treatments is your company working on? Could you share details about your pipeline and any upcoming drugs in the next few years?



CS: One of the key innovations we are introducing is a once-weekly insulin called Awiqli (previously known as Icodec). Instead of injecting basal insulin seven times a week, patients can take it just once a week.

A few years ago, we transitioned GLP-1 treatments from daily to weekly injections, and now we are applying that same principle to insulin. We have already launched this treatment in a few countries, and it is a major step forward. We are also developing a new GLP-1 combination therapy, featuring Cagrilintide combined with Semaglutide (brand name: CagriSema). This has shown exceptional results in phase 3 trials, with patients experiencing close to 23% weight loss—the best results seen so far in obesity treatments.



Additionally, we have a follow-up compound in development, which we aim to offer in both oral and injectable formulations. Beyond obesity and diabetes, we are expanding into cardiovascular treatments. We are developing therapies to reduce inflammation, thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Since obesity contributes to complications such as chronic kidney disease and heart disease, addressing these interconnected health issues is a priority.



BT: How do you plan to sustain leadership amid rising competition from Eli Lilly?



CS: Our strategy is rooted in innovation. Novo Nordisk has been researching obesity treatments for 25 years. Today, only two companies—Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly—have anti-obesity products on the market, but more companies will enter the space. This has happened before in the diabetes market, where we sometimes had many competitors and, at other times, fewer. Ultimately, it comes down to innovation.



We welcome more companies into the obesity segment because there are millions of patients who need treatment. Despite our efforts to scale production, demand still outpaces supply.

Looking ahead, we expect the market to evolve into different segments: a high-efficacy segment for patients requiring significant weight loss and reduced comorbidities, a convenience segment focusing on oral treatments or other easy-to-use formulations, and a price-sensitive segment aimed at making obesity treatments accessible to a wider population. We aim to compete across all these segments with a strong portfolio of obesity products.

BT: Companies like Amgen is working on an oral anti-obesity drug. Do you have similar plans for oral formulations?



CS: We are currently filing for approval in the US for an oral version of Semaglutide for obesity. We expect to launch it in early 2025. While our once-weekly injectable treatment is very popular—since a tiny, seamless-needle injection once a week is more convenient than remembering a pill daily—we understand that some patients prefer oral options. As long as we can ensure similar efficacy and safety, we are happy to offer different formulations to suit patient preferences.



BT: India is seeing rising diabetes and obesity rates. How does Novo Nordisk plan to address these challenges in the Indian market?



CS: India is very important for us because of the high prevalence of diabetes and obesity. These conditions contribute to serious complications, including hospitalisation, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease—which are costly and life-threatening. We have been in India for many years, expanding access to insulin and working with both state and regional healthcare systems. We focus on educating physicians and strengthening healthcare capacity to manage these conditions effectively. There is a higher prevalence of diabetes in India compared to other populations, making it a priority market for us.



BT: Given India's regulatory challenges, do you foresee any difficulties in launching these drugs here?



CS: While there can be regulatory challenges, we have successfully navigated them before. Our Indian team is very experienced, and we are committed to finding solutions. We hope for a favourable environment for innovative treatments, as that would allow us to continue bringing new therapies to India and improving health outcomes.

BT: How is Novo Nordisk using GLP-1 drug data to expand treatment beyond weight loss?



CS: We are actively expanding indications for our GLP-1 drugs. Our FLOW trial demonstrated that Semaglutide reduces the risk of chronic kidney disease. Our SELECT trial showed that Semaglutide can reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events by 20%, including the risk of death from heart disease. This is highly relevant for cardiologists, who now view these drugs not just as weight-loss solutions but also as life-saving therapies. In markets where Wegovy has launched, we are actively engaging with cardiologists to highlight these additional benefits. Our goal is to improve overall health, not just address obesity.