Cadila Pharmaceuticals inaugurates Rs 200-crore API plant in Dahej, aims to expand to new markets

Privately held drug manufacturer Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday inaugurated its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plant in Dahej, Bharuch district, established with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Equipped with the latest Distributed Control System (DCS) automation technology, the plant aims to advance the company’s pharmaceutical production.

“This state-of-the-art API manufacturing facility at Dahej aims to providing high-quality, cost-effective APIs to our customers around the world. The DCS technology used in this facility will allow us to produce APIs with a high level of purity and consistency, while also reducing the environmental impact,” said Biswajit Mitra, Chief Mentoring Officer of Cadila Pharmaceuticals. “This facility is designed to be highly efficient, which will help us to meet the growing demand for our products,” he said.

In a statement, the company said that the plant is designed for high efficiency, ready to meet the increasing demand for Cadila Pharmaceuticals' products. It is in line with the company's broader environmental initiatives, showcasing its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions through state-of-the-art technology and sustainable practices, the statement said.

Earlier, Cadila Pharmaceuticals committed Rs 1,000 crore in an MoU with the Gujarat government. The Dahej API facility aims at enabling the company's expansion into new markets while upholding its renowned quality standards. The facility not only incorporates advanced DCS technology for precision and efficiency but also prioritises sustainability, the company statement said.

