CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious, lists 49 drugs and formulations as not of standard quality 

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged select batches of four drugs as spurious and listed 49 drugs and formulations as not of standard quality.

The CDSCO found that four medicines were being made by fake companies that were spurious drugs, while 49 drugs were found to have failed the quality tests. The 49 drugs failed the test out of a list of 3,000 drugs and have been recalled batch wise by CDSCO.

This is vigilant monthly action by CSDCO brings down the percentage of non-standard quality drugs down to 1 percent.

DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said only 1.5 percent of the total drugs sampled found to be less efficacious, including metronidazole tablets by Hindustan Anitbiotics, domperidon tablets by Rainbow life sciences, Oxytocin by Pushkar Pharma, Metformin by Swiss Biotech Parentarels, Calcium 500 mg and Vitamin D3 250 IU Tablets by Life Max Cancer Laboratories and PAN 40 by Alkem Labs, etc.

Last month, the CDSCO identified over 50 drugs, which have failed in the drug test. In its latest report, the controller said 50 drugs including Paracetamol are “not of standard quality” (NSQ). The report has also flagged calcium and vitamin D3 supplements, anti-diabetes pills, and high blood pressure medicines.

Paracetamol tablets from Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd were specifically mentioned for quality concerns. The report listed a total of 48 drugs in the NSQ category, including a Gauze Roll Non-Sterile Roller Bandage.

NSQ drugs are those that do not meet the quality standards set by national or international authorities.