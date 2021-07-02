Centre in talks with J&J after its COVID-19 vaccine shows strong response against Delta variant

The Centre is holding talks with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) regarding its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, as it manifested positive signs of protection against Delta variant, India's COVID Task Force chief Dr VK Paul said on Friday.

Speaking during a routine health briefing on COVID-19, Dr Paul said that as per the plan, J&J's vaccine will be produced in Hyderabad's Bio E.

An official statement released by the US-based pharma company earlier stated that J&J "is working with Biological E."

"Limited on the manufacturing of the Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. We believe Biological E. will be an important part of our global Covid-19 vaccine supply network, where multiple manufacturing sites are involved in the production of our vaccine across different facilities, sometimes in different countries and continents, before the vaccine can be distributed," the statement added.

"We are working around the clock to develop and broadly activate our manufacturing capabilities to supply our Covid-19 vaccine worldwide and we appreciate the ongoing and extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and other companies to help end this pandemic," J&J said.

Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains and also provided durable protection against the infection more broadly.

Data showed that the durability of immune response for recipients of its vaccine lasted at least eight months, the healthcare company said, adding that its vaccine was 85% effective and could also help prevent hospitalisation and death.

First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation.

Recipients of the vaccine produced strong neutralising antibodies against all variants, including Delta, the US-based company said.

The Delta variant contributed to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India that resulted in the highest daily death tally in the world, and also prompted the UK to delay its reopening by one month in June.

Other vaccine makers including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc, and AstraZeneca Plc have previously said that their COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the fast-spreading Delta variant.