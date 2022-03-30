Centre urges pharma exporters to supply essential medicines to war-torn Ukraine

The central government has urged the Indian pharmaceutical exporters to extend help to the war-ravaged country of Ukraine by supplying essential medical items.

The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), an arm of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, last month received a communication from the strategic procurement agency in healthcare in Ukraine seeking help from India. The agency, called State Enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine, the procurement agency within Ukraine's health ministry, had written the letter urging medical help from India.

Following the request, Pharmexcil urged the Federation of Pharmaceuticals and Allied Product Merchant Exporters (FPME), the representative body of pharma exporters, to help Ukraine amidst the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

“Russian Federation initiated a full-scale military invasion in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The missile strikes along with large battles in Ukrainian cities has led to growing need for the medicines, medical devices, first-aid kits and other relevant goods in Ukraine,” wrote Uday Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmexcil, in a letter to the exporters.

Bhaskar suggested that there are two modes of deliveries to Ukraine. Delivery through the Ukrainian border in the western part. It is possible and safe, he said, adding, deliveries are held within a simplified procedure, and there is no need to go through the customs clearance or any other complications. “The warehouses to accept the cargo are located in the Western regions. Also, there is a warehouse available in Helm (Poland). The items can be delivered there alternatively,” Bhaskar said.

Ukraine has sought essential medicines and lifesaving products such as atropine injection, heparin sodium injection, hydroxyethyl starch, dexamethasone, diazepam, dopamine, oxygen, and many others. Drugs ranging from antibiotics to pain killers have also been sought.

Officials from FPME has indicated that some members from the federation are also planning to help the war-torn country on humanitarian grounds.