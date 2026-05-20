Chemists protest online medicine sales, seek tighter regulation of e-pharmacies

Chemists and druggists across India on Wednesday staged a nationwide protest against online sale of medicines, intensifying pressure on the government to tighten regulation of e-pharmacy and quick commerce platforms amid concerns over prescription compliance and aggressive discounting.

The protest, organised by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD), brought focus back on the growing friction between traditional pharmacy retailers and digital medicine delivery platforms as India’s online healthcare market expands rapidly.

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AIOCD President J S Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal said memorandums addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were submitted through district authorities, including collectors, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars across the country, seeking intervention against illegal online sale of medicines and deep discounting practices.

“Medicines are directly linked to patient safety and public health. Sale and home delivery of drugs without proper prescription verification can have serious consequences,” Shinde said.

The association alleged that medicines are being sold and delivered through online channels without adequate prescription verification and regulatory oversight, raising concerns around misuse of drugs and patient safety.

“We have repeatedly represented our concerns before authorities regarding illegal online sale of medicines and deep discounting practices, but there has been no effective action so far,” Singhal said.

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The pharma trade body also demanded immediate withdrawal of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E), alleging that these provisions are being used by online pharmacy and quick commerce platforms to facilitate uncontrolled sale and delivery of medicines through digital channels.

Industry executives and trade bodies have increasingly raised concerns over the emergence of ultra-fast medicine delivery models, where prescription drugs are supplied within minutes in several urban markets. Offline chemists argue that such models risk bypassing checks required under India’s drug regulations.

The protest also reflects mounting competitive pressure on small pharmacy retailers from online platforms offering steep discounts, cashbacks and home delivery services. Traditional chemist networks have long maintained that such pricing practices are affecting the viability of lakhs of small licensed pharmacies across the country.

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In its statement, AIOCD said repeated representations made to authorities regarding alleged illegal online operations had not resulted in effective enforcement action. The organisation also highlighted the role played by chemists during the Covid-19 pandemic in ensuring uninterrupted medicine supplies across the country.

India’s online pharmacy market has expanded rapidly over the past few years, driven by rising digital adoption, home delivery demand and quick commerce-led medicine delivery. According to market research firm IMARC Group, the India online pharmacy market was valued at $3.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $14.08 billion by 2034.

While online pharmacy companies argue that digital platforms improve medicine access and convenience for consumers, offline trade bodies continue to seek stricter oversight and clearer rules governing sale and delivery of medicines through online channels.

The sector includes large organised players such as Tata 1mg, PharmEasy, Apollo 24|7 and Netmeds, along with a growing number of regional and quick commerce-linked medicine delivery platforms. Industry estimates suggest India has hundreds of online pharmacy and medicine delivery operators, ranging from large integrated healthcare platforms to smaller digital retailers.