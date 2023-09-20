Creatine supplements may alleviate post-covid-19 fatigue, according to research

Creatine, an essential amino acid known for its role in muscle and brain health, showed potential as an effective remedy for those dealing with post-Covid-19 fatigue syndrome, often referred to as long Covid, according to the results of a clinical trial published in the Food Science & Nutrition journal on Wednesday.

Creatine has gradually gained popularity as a dietary supplement to enhance exercise performance and muscle development. This trial, conducted on 12 individuals experiencing post-covid-19 fatigue syndrome, explored the effects of dietary creatine supplementation over a 6-month period. Participants were randomly assigned to either receive a placebo or consume 4 grammes of creatine monohydrate daily.

Creatine intake resulted in a substantial increase in creatine levels within leg muscles and throughout the brain at both the 3-month and 6-month follow-up assessments. Furthermore, creatine supplementation led to a significant reduction in overall fatigue after just 3 months. After 6 months, participants reported improved scores for various post-covid-19 fatigue syndrome symptoms, including the return of taste, reduced breathing difficulties, relief from body aches, fewer headaches, and improved concentration.

"Endorsing creatine might be of great importance in tackling this prevalent condition, but additional studies are warranted to confirm our findings in various post-Covid-19 cohorts," said Sergej M. Ostojic, from the University of Novi Sad in Serbia and corresponding author of the study.

The results of this study align with previous research demonstrating the positive effects of creatine in addressing similar conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia. This latest research, however, expands the scope of creatine's potential benefits, particularly concerning the extended duration of supplementation and its application to post-covid-19 fatigue syndrome.

The study's observation of a significant increase in creatine levels across various regions of the brain, up to 33% in the right parietal white matter, suggests that creatine's role in energy metabolism could play a crucial role in combating post-covid-19 fatigue. Additionally, the study found that the improvements extended beyond the brain, as participants experienced reduced lung and body pain, along with relief from other post-covid-19 symptoms like anosmia, ageusia, and breathing difficulties.

While the study design was robust, the authors said, it has certain limitations, such as the focus on young-to-middle-aged adults with moderate post-Covid-19 fatigue syndrome. Further research is needed to explore creatine's effectiveness in different patient groups and to investigate potential gender-related relationships. Additionally, the study did not consider dietary creatine intake or habitual physical activity, factors that could impact creatine levels, the researchers said.

