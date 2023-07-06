Dr Reddy’s launches nutritional gummies to expand neutraceutical portfolio

Foraying into the child nutrition segment, drug maker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched CeleHealth Kidz Immuno Plus Gummies in the Indian market on Thursday. The product aims to address the nutritional requirements associated with the growing concerns around child immunity in India.

With the launch of these gummies, the company intends to strengthen its position in the nutraceutical segment and expand its portfolio. The nutrition portfolio of Dr. Reddy’s includes products for adult nutrition, child nutrition, hospital and clinical nutrition, as well as general health and wellness. One of its flagship nutraceutical offerings is Celevida, a nutrition product for managing diabetes.

“As our nutraceutical portfolio expands, we see it as an important medium to long-term growth area,” said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets).

Research indicates that over 93.7% of children suffer from recurrent cough and cold4. These recurrent infections occur throughout the year, especially during seasonal changes. Weakened immunity in children has a direct correlation with nutrition deficiencies resulting from picky eating habits.

Based on existing clinical data and research, Dr. Reddy's nutrition team studied consumer needs and developed a unique formulation with Wellmune, a clinically studied beta-glucan known to enhance innate immunity. These scientifically designed gummies aim to improve a child's first line of defense, the innate immunity, by incorporating Wellmune. This ingredient has been proven to reduce sick days in children by enhancing their innate immunity.

The company has launched gummies in various flavors and playful shapes. CeleHealth Kidz gummies are available in two flavors – 'Pulpy Mango' and 'Pink Guava'. The product is widely available across the country in leading chemists, e-commerce platforms, and e-pharmacies. Currently, a pack of 30 gummies is priced at Rs. 480.

According to the company, these immunity-supporting gummies are fortified with a scientifically formulated combination of ingredients, including Wellmune, prebiotics, and other essential vitamins and minerals. The product contains prebiotics to support gut health and is a plant-based source of Vitamin D3. Additionally, it includes other essential vitamins and minerals6, making it a scientifically-backed choice for immune nutrition supplements for kids.

“In the field of medical nutrition, our starting point is understanding the disease area and the unmet needs of patients and consumers. This enables us to create a differentiated product that is science-based and clinically proven,” said Ramana.

“The consumer insights and marketing team reached out to multiple consumers to understand the need-gap in order to design the right product that they need. We also ensured that the product is palatable for patients and consumers and attractively shaped to appeal to children,” he said.