Dr Reddy’s launches oral semaglutide tablets at ₹99 per pill in India

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday launched its oral semaglutide biosimilar, branded Obeda, in India at a starting price of ₹99 per tablet, marking the company’s expansion in the fast-growing GLP-1 therapies segment for type 2 diabetes.

The launch comes months after the company introduced generic semaglutide injections in India and Canada, as Indian drugmakers intensify efforts to build portfolios in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies, one of the fastest-growing segments globally.

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Dr Reddy’s said Obeda has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) following a Phase III clinical study involving 288 patients with type 2 diabetes in India. The company said the study demonstrated non-inferior efficacy and a safety profile comparable to the innovator oral drug.

According to the company, similar results were observed across fasting and post-prandial blood glucose control, weight reduction and overall glycaemic control, measured through the proportion of patients achieving HbA1c levels below 7 per cent at 12 and 24 weeks. It added that no anti-drug antibodies were detected during the trial.

Oral semaglutide belongs to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class of drugs used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The category has also gained global attention for its weight-loss benefits.

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Dr Reddy’s Obeda is available in tablet strengths of 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg and is prescribed as a once-daily oral therapy. The company has priced the tablets at ₹99, ₹135 and ₹225 per tablet for the 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg doses, respectively.

“The launch of our oral semaglutide for patients with diabetes marks an important step in our journey to broaden access to advanced diabetes care,” said M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Global Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

He added that the company is building a “comprehensive GLP-1 portfolio” and that the product has been developed and formulated in-house to ensure supply continuity and quality.

India is emerging as a major market opportunity for diabetes and obesity therapies. According to the ICMR-INDIAB study cited by the company, over 101 million adults in India are living with diabetes, while nearly 136 million are prediabetic. Around 40 per cent of adults have abdominal obesity, increasing the risk of metabolic disorders.

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Torrent Pharmaceuticals had earlier launched oral semaglutide tablets in India, becoming one of the first domestic drugmakers to enter the segment. The company launched its oral semaglutide brand Semalix in India in March 2026. The company had said the therapy would start at around ₹3,999 per month.