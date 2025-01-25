Eli Lilly plans to expand its pipeline to address obesity-related conditions in India, says top executive

Obesity is a growing concern in India, contributing to conditions such as type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. According to NFHS-5, 9.3% of men and 13.2% of women in India are obese. To address this, American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is focusing on weight loss medications like Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which has proven effective in managing both obesity and type-2 diabetes.

Vineet Gupta, Associate Vice President and Managing Director of India and Alliances at Eli Lilly, spoke with Business Today about the company's plans to launch Mounjaro in India by 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

He highlighted the drug's potential to address the growing obesity and type-2 diabetes issue in India and the company’s efforts to expand its pipeline of therapies targeting obesity-related conditions. Edited excerpts from the interview:

BT: Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) has garnered significant attention globally for its efficacy in managing obesity and type-2 diabetes. When can we expect its launch in India, and how do you view the market opportunity here?

VG: We aim to launch tirzepatide in India by 2025, once we obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. We are optimistic about the response from the Indian market. Given the rising prevalence of obesity and its associated health risks, access to evidence-based treatments like tirzepatide can significantly improve health outcomes for individuals.

BT: What challenges do you foresee in regulatory approvals and distribution for anti-obesity medications in India?

VG: Regulatory approvals for any innovative therapy, including anti-obesity medications, are essential steps to ensure both the safety and efficacy of the treatment before it reaches patients. India has an evolving regulatory landscape that is becoming increasingly supportive of addressing pressing health challenges like obesity. We have obtained the required regulatory approvals for some formats of tirzepatide, while the approval process for other device options is still in progress. We are hopeful of receiving the approvals soon.

Our country already has a well-established distribution and supply network for cold chain products such as insulin, so we do not foresee any challenges in the distribution of anti-obesity medications in India.

BT: With anti-obesity drugs gaining global traction, how is Eli Lilly adapting its global success strategies to suit the Indian market?

VG: Obesity is a growing health challenge in India, with significant implications for both individual well-being and the healthcare system. It’s critical to address not only the medical aspects but also the stigma that often surrounds this condition. There is limited awareness among the public and healthcare providers about obesity’s classification as a chronic condition.

Despite its prevalence, obesity often does not receive the same attention in diagnosis and medical care. Furthermore, people living with obesity face challenges, especially with weight stigma and bias. Misconceptions about obesity often lead to discrimination, with many believing that weight is solely an individual’s fault. Tackling obesity requires a comprehensive, multifaceted approach that supports both awareness and effective management. We are committed to collaborating with healthcare providers, policymakers, and public health organisations to build a robust ecosystem that drives awareness and improves health outcomes. Lilly is excited about the opportunity to improve the lives of people in the country.

BT: Are there other drugs in Eli Lilly’s pipeline targeting obesity or related conditions that we can expect in the near future?

VG: India is an important market for Lilly. We are committed to accelerating the process of bringing our innovative products to the country, which includes medicines for cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.