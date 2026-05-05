Emcure expands global business, bets on complex drugs pipeline

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has entered the first year of its five-year strategic plan, with international markets and margin expansion supporting performance, even as its domestic business undergoes structural changes.

The Pune-headquartered drugmaker, which reported revenue of over $1 billion for FY26, is strengthening its pipeline in complex injectables and biosimilars, alongside expanding its presence in regulated markets such as Europe and Canada.

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“In FY26, the first year of our five-year strategic plan, Emcure delivered strong financial performance with over US$1 billion in revenue and 16.6% growth,” said Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of the company. He added that international markets demonstrated robust momentum, while the company remains focused on “sustainable, above-industry growth and consistent margin expansion.”

Emcure’s international business grew 22.2% year-on-year to ₹5,177 crore in FY26, outpacing its domestic segment, which rose 10% to ₹4,027 crore. Growth in overseas markets was driven by expansion in the base business and new product launches across regions, including Europe and Canada.

The company also expanded through strategic deals during the year. It completed a minority stake buyout in Zuventus Healthcare and executed bolt-on acquisitions in the UK and Canada, alongside in-licensing arrangements to strengthen its portfolio.

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Its pipeline in complex injectables and biosimilars remains a key driver of future growth, the company said.

However, the domestic business saw relatively softer performance in the March quarter, with growth impacted by portfolio and team reorganisation linked to the Zuventus integration.

For FY26, Emcure reported revenue from operations of ₹9,204 crore, up 16.6% year-on-year and ahead of its stated guidance. EBITDA rose 21.8% to ₹1,789 crore, with margins improving to 19.4%.

Profit after tax stood at ₹941 crore, up 33.1%, while adjusted PAT increased 40.9% to ₹1,008 crore.

In the fourth quarter, revenue grew 16.7% year-on-year to ₹2,470 crore. EBITDA rose 24.5% to ₹485 crore, while adjusted PAT increased 36% to ₹279 crore.