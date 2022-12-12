Entod Pharma expands biz, announces ophthalmic subspeciality division, focus on glaucoma treatment

In a move to expand its business, Entod Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced launch of GLO division, an ophthalmic subspeciality division focused on the treatment of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness in India.

Entod Pharmaceuticals has been running a nationwide public awareness campaign called the #TheGLOProject. The pharmaceutical company has also tied up with the World Glaucoma Association and various national and regional glaucoma medical societies for raising awareness towards the eye condition.



Earlier this year, Entod Pharmaceuticals marked its presence in two major arenas. The first was the launch of its HyTek Surgical, a super-speciality ophthalmic surgical division, catering to intra-operative solutions for ophthalmic surgical needs. The other was its dermatological venture in collaboration with its UK sister company Entod Beauty London Ltd, under which Entod Beauty products began their sale in India.



“This year has been both challenging and exceptional for our business where we focussed on expanding our horizon beyond the convention. The latest milestone being the launch of our GLO Division is envisioned with the mission to ensure some real changes to the plight of glaucoma in our country,” Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals said.



Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals commented, “This move is bound to further strengthen ophthalmology medicine in India. Our GLO division will include some of the best quality anti-glaucoma medicines intended for promotion across the country and that too at competitor prices for patients. Over 95% of globally available anti-glaucoma molecules and therapies shall be covered through this division thereby giving access to crores of patients across the country. Furthermore, our research teams are currently engaged in investigating several new glaucoma therapeutic options that shall provide the latest treatment advances.”



Entod Pharmaceuticals has over 270 therapeutic solutions covering all major eye health issues along with those encompassing ENT and dermatology.



