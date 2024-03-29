Essential medicines to cost slightly more from April 1; here’s why

Prices of essential medicines will see a slight increase from April 1, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) stated. This will include medicines such as antibiotics, painkillers and more.

The NPPA announced that the change will amount to 0.0055 per cent for medicines under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) in line with the annual change in the wholesale price index (WPI).

"Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Industry and Internal trade Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as (+) 0.00551% during the calendar year 2023 over the corresponding period in 2022," said NPPA.

This increase in prices comes after medicine prices were hiked by 12 per cent last year and 10 per cent in 2022.

The new prices will cover more than 800 drugs on the list, including drugs like paracetamol, azithromycin, vitamins, minerals, some drugs to combat COVID-19, and steroids are on the list.