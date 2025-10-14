Indegene plans more acquisitions to expand global operations

Digital healthcare technology company Indegene is expanding its global operations and building an acquisition pipeline to support future growth. Earlier this year, the company acquired US-based BioPharm Communications from Omnicom Health Group in an all-cash transaction valued at about USD 106 million, subject to adjustments. The acquisition strengthens Indegene’s marketing and AdTech capabilities in the United States, which remains its largest market.



Manish Gupta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indegene, said the company continues to prioritise organic growth while evaluating opportunities that align with its core business. “If we find companies that complement and augment our capabilities, we go ahead and acquire them,” he said. “We remain a disciplined acquirer, guided by the right company, the right capability, the right price, and the right cultural fit.”



Gupta said the company does not allocate a fixed amount for mergers and acquisitions each year. “It depends on strategic fit and timing. Several discussions are currently underway in the US and Europe,” he said. Indegene’s operations span the pharmaceutical commercialisation value chain, including commercial, medical, and R&D services. Around 70.2% of Indegene's revenue is derived from North America and about 27.1% from Europe, a mix the company expects to remain largely unchanged in line with the global pharmaceutical market’s structure.



Asked about the possibility of slower pharmaceutical spending in the US, Gupta said the ongoing shift towards digital and data-led engagement models continues to sustain demand for Indegene’s services. “When there is top-down pressure, the focus typically shifts to greater efficiency. This has worked in our favour,” he said.



Indegene made its stock market debut in May 2024. Since listing, its shares have risen around 21 per cent, closing at ₹550.60 on October 8, 2025, compared with the issue price of ₹452. For FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,839 crore, a sharp increase from ₹233 crore in FY15, reflecting its consistent business expansion over the past decade. Profit after tax rose to ₹407 crore from ₹18 crore during the same period. For Q4 FY25, Indegene posted total income of ₹781.2 crore and net profit of ₹117.6 crore.



Gupta said Indegene will continue to pursue selective acquisitions that enhance its technology and commercialisation capabilities while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation.

