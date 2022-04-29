Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Guwahati

Global pharma major Lupin Limited's arm Lupin Diagnostics on Friday launched its Regional Reference Laboratory in Guwahati, Assam. The expansion is in line with Lupin Diagnostics' strategy to expand its presence across India and increase access to quality testing, the company said in a statement.

The Regional Reference Laboratory in Guwahati has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology and routine biochemistry, the company said.

"Doctors and patients rely on diagnostic test results to make informed decisions - accurate diagnosis is the first step towards managing diseases and identifying appropriate line of treatment," said Ravindra Kumar, Vice President and Head - Lupin Diagnostics. "We believe that access to accurate and affordable diagnostic services is a necessity across the country. Hence, we are pleased to announce our expansion in the North-Eastern regions of India," he added.



After Assam and West Bengal, Lupin Diagnostics is also setting up laboratories in Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the Eastern region of India. These processing labs will be located in Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Bhubaneshwar (Orissa), in addition to multiple cities across West Bengal. These labs will be connected to Lupin's franchise collection centers, LupiMitra.

At present, Lupin Diagnostics has more than 250 LupiMitra enrolled across the country. Lupin Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers. Some of its key consumer-centric features are GPS-enabled, temperature-controlled sample movement, smart reports, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, trend report analysis, and live home collection booking and tracking. The company started its journey by establishing a state-of- the-art 45,000 square foot National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.

