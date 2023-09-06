Lupin partners with Mark Cuban and COPD Foundation to expand access to COPD medication in the US

Aiming to improve access to healthcare for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients in the US, global pharmaceutical giant Lupin Limited has joined forces with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and the COPD Foundation.

The collaboration aims to expand the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18mcg/capsule, therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals and currently the only generic product of its kind.

COPD affects over 15 million adults in the US and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death. It is a chronic respiratory condition that includes a group of lung diseases, such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema, characterized by persistent breathing difficulties, airflow limitations, and other respiratory symptoms. COPD is typically caused by long-term exposure to irritants like cigarette smoke, air pollution, or occupational dust and chemicals.

“There is a large unmet need for improved and affordable products for patients in the US. We are committed to increasing access for patients, seeking treatment options for respiratory conditions like COPD, with our respiratory portfolio and pipeline. Our collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and the COPD Foundation reflects our intent to provide quality treatment options for patients,” said Spiro Gavaris, President US Generics at Lupin.

COPD is a progressive disease that worsens over time and can significantly impact a person's quality of life. Common symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and increased susceptibility to respiratory infections. Management and treatment of COPD often involve medications, lifestyle changes, and pulmonary rehabilitation programs to improve lung function and overall well-being.

“We are excited to work with Lupin and the COPD Foundation to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers. Cost Plus Drugs, Lupin, and the COPD Foundation all share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.

By working together, the collaboration between the firms seeks to address the disease burden by providing better access to products for US patients. “Breathing freely shouldn’t come at the cost of financial strain. Having a generic option will ensure that vital treatments remain within reach, allowing patients to prioritize their health,” said Jean Wright, M.D., CEO of the COPD Foundation.

