Merck India expands infrastructure to capitalise on growing pharmaceutical industry

Considering India's promising growth potential, life science and technology firm Merck India is expanding its infrastructure in the country, recognising its significance in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Merck recently partnered with the Heavy Water Board in India, and aims to address the growing market for deuterated raw compounds, currently worth around $100 million, with the potential to reach $1 billion dollars over the next 5-10 years. Merck aims to provide high-quality compounds for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, OLED, and electronics production, contributing to India's chemical, pharmaceutical, and technological industries. Merck plans to become a leading producer of deuterated products, enhancing semiconductor stability and efficiency.

“India continues to grow in importance for Merck and the Life Science business of Merck. Especially, it is evident by our expansion of manufacturing in Bengaluru, new distribution centre in Mumbai, and continued growth in our shared services operation,” said Eileen McCracken, Head of diagnostics and regulated materials, science and lab solutions at Merck Life Science. “India already plays a critical role in the global pharmaceutical industry and we see that expanding to new areas over the next decade. We are excited to play in role in supporting India’s development through our partnerships with government, universities, pharmaceutical companies, and other local players, and in continuing to expand our operations,” she said.

Merck has also invested in its Jigani plant in Bengaluru. In 2023, the company expanded its R&D capacity and commissioned d-labelled capabilities at Jigani. The site has been in operation since 2003, has best-in-class bespoke synthesis and catalogue production yields, and occupies a 40,388 square metres. The Jigani site also has a 6,800 square metre distribution centre and warehousing facilities. The site produces and downfills approximately 5 per cent of Merck's global catalogue products and is ISO9001, ISO14001, and OHSAS 18001 certified.

“Merck’s Jigani facility in India is poised to play a crucial role as a significant export centre to markets like the United States and Europe, strengthening India's global footprint in deuterated products and expanding its market share,” said McCracken. Merck aims to expand its deuterated compound manufacturing capabilities. “It is a vastly expanding field for us and fresh opportunities are coming our way. Further investments into the Jigani site have already been planned and will be carried out during the following 1-3 years. It will help in reinforcing Merck's position as a significant life sciences supplier in the global pharmaceutical market while also benefiting India's industrial sector,” she said.

