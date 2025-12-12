 Ozempic launches in India at weekly starting cost of Rs 2,200

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Friday introduced Ozempic, its once-weekly semaglutide injection for type-2 diabetes, into the Indian market, marking one of the most anticipated diabetes-and-weight-management launches in recent years. The therapy, already widely prescribed globally, will be available at ₹8,800 for 0.25 mg, ₹10,170 for 0.5 mg and ₹11,175 for 1 mg, translating to a weekly starting dose of roughly ₹2,200.

The launch comes at a critical time for India, which now has 101 million people living with diabetes, according to WHO’s 2023–24 estimates, the second-highest number in the world after China. Another 136 million Indians have prediabetes, while 254 million live with generalised obesity, deepening concerns around metabolic disease and associated complications. The rise in obesity, in particular, has accelerated demand for therapies that can address both weight and glycaemic control.

Ozempic, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is approved in India as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type-2 diabetes. The drug has become a significant part of diabetes guidelines in several countries because of its multi-benefit profile: it lowers HbA1c, supports weight reduction and reduces cardiovascular and kidney risks, all areas where India reports a heavy disease burden.

The launch also comes as India emerges as a major battleground for modern diabetes and obesity drugs. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), approved in India for both diabetes and weight management, entered the market earlier this year and has quickly become one of the top-selling metabolic therapies by value. Novo Nordisk, too, has expanded its portfolio with Wegovy, the higher-dose semaglutide formulation for obesity, priced between ₹17,000 and ₹25,000 a month after recent adjustments.

Together, these launches reflect a surging market for GLP-1-based therapies. According to Grand View Research, India’s GLP-1 market was valued at approximately ₹1,000 crore ($110.5 million) in 2024, and is projected to grow to around ₹4,640 crore ($513 million) by 2030, equivalent to, driven by rising diabetes and obesity rates.

“Bringing Ozempic to India is a major milestone,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India. “Ozempic offers Indian doctors an effective treatment choice to improve glycaemic control, support meaningful weight management and provide long-term heart and kidney protection, all in a simple, once-weekly pen device,” he said.

Globally, Ozempic has been in clinical use for several years and is supported by more than 38 million patient-years of real-world data. Semaglutide, the drug’s active ingredient, was recently added to the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines, highlighting its role in treating diabetes and obesity.

India’s diabetes patients often struggle with late diagnosis, inadequate follow-up care and high rates of heart and kidney complications. A therapy that addresses blood sugar, weight and organ protection simultaneously could help close many gaps in long-term treatment.

The obesity link is particularly important. Excess weight has become one of the strongest predictors of type-2 diabetes in India. Novo Nordisk said Ozempic acts on appetite-regulation pathways in the brain, supporting weight loss in people with diabetes, a benefit that could help improve metabolic outcomes in a country where obesity is rising sharply.

Ozempic is suitable for adults with HbA1c levels above 7%, including those with established cardiovascular disease or high cardiac risk.

Ozempic’s arrival also coincides with shifting patent dynamics. Semaglutide’s core patent in India expired in September 2024, while a secondary patent covering specific formulations remains valid until March 2026. Indian courts have allowed domestic companies to manufacture and export semaglutide but barred domestic sales until the secondary patent expires, setting the stage for potential generic entry in 2026, which may expand access and push down prices.

Ozempic will be available in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg FlexTouch pens, allowing doctors to start patients on low doses and titrate gradually. Novo Nordisk said its expanded supply-chain infrastructure will support availability across metros, tier-1 cities and dedicated diabetes clinics.

"Ozempic is priced 5-10% less than the reduced price of Wegovy. Novo will get some advantage over Mounjaro. Ozempic is likely to cannibalize some Wegovy sale as well. With two brands at relatively economical price range, Novo is trying to safegaurd its position against the branded generics which are expected to enter the market post Semaglutide patent loss in early 2026. If the price difference between Innovator and Generic is miniscule, the brand of choice will be innovator," said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President, Commercial at Pharmarack Technologies.