Diabetes rising, stress soaring: ICICI Lombard Wellness Index shows 17% Indians now affected

India’s lifestyle disease burden is worsening sharply, with 17% of Indians now reporting diabetes, according to the ICICI Lombard India Wellness Index 2025. Released ahead of World Diabetes Day, the report captures troubling shifts in health patterns—especially among millennials and corporate employees—while also revealing that stress and fatigue have reached epidemic proportions.

The nationwide study, conducted across 19 urban centres with a sample size of over 2,000 respondents, found that 1 in 3 Indians experiences high daily stress, and a staggering 41% report constant tiredness. These trends place stress behind only joint pain and high blood pressure as one of the nation’s most common lifestyle ailments.

Millennials and corporate employees

While diabetes traditionally affected older adults, the report shows a significant shift: millennials now rank among the highest-risk groups, driven by long work hours, deadlines, poor dietary habits and minimal physical activity. Corporate employees are performing below national averages on physical wellness indicators, with steep drops in sleep quality, exercise frequency and nutrition discipline.

Gen Z’s wellness

The sharpest decline came from Gen Z, who showed deterioration across all six wellness pillars—physical, mental, financial, family, social and workplace health. The Index notes that fatigue, anxiety and inconsistent routines are becoming chronic among younger Indians, especially those in Tier-1 cities. Gen Z also reported the lowest scores in financial wellness, linked to rising cost pressures and unstable early-career work environments.

Gen X and women

In contrast, Gen X and women are among the strongest improvers in 2025. Gen X saw higher scores in physical fitness, workplace balance and financial planning. Women recorded improvements across nearly every dimension, driven by better fitness habits, enhanced health awareness, stronger family engagement and increased insurance ownership.

Mental health

Across age groups, Indians reported an average of 1.3 depression-related symptoms, with fatigue and a sense of hopelessness being the most common. Vulnerability is highest among millennials and corporate women, while Gen X and residents of Tier-1 towns show relatively better resilience.

Despite widespread symptoms, 40% of Indians still ignore signs of heart or diabetes-related issues, assuming they are stress-induced—an oversight that the report warns could have serious long-term consequences.

Diet gaps

Though 66% of Indians claim to follow a balanced diet, the report notes that most fail to consistently reduce sugar, salt and fat. The data shows that individuals who truly maintain a balanced diet score four points higher on the overall Wellness Index.

Insurance and technology

The study finds that health insurance ownership significantly boosts financial and family wellness scores. Diabetics lead the way in proactively securing coverage, reflecting heightened awareness. Fitness technology is another strong differentiator—fitness tracker users score nearly 20 points higher than non-users on the Index, signalling the impact of real-time health monitoring.

For diabetics and those with chronic conditions, insurance ownership is even more pronounced, as they increasingly seek comprehensive coverage for pre-existing illnesses and critical ailments.

This shift signals a broader behavioural change: Indians are now viewing insurance not just as a safety net but as an essential tool for preventive health management. With rising lifestyle diseases, escalating medical costs and growing awareness, insurance has become a cornerstone of long-term well-being and financial resilience.