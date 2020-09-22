scorecardresearch
Pfizer could secure first approval for COVID-19 vaccine, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Pfizer Inc could secure the first US approval of a Covid-19 vaccine in coming weeks, saying a contender by Johnson & Johnson could come later.

Asked which drugmaker could be approved, Trump told Fox News in an interview: "Pfizer's doing really well," adding "Johnson & Johnson ... they'll probably be a little later."

He also cited efforts by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc.

