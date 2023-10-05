Sai Life Sciences ties up with Dassault Systèmes to expedite drug discovery

To expedite its drug discovery efforts, Indian contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Sai Life Sciences has partnered with Dassault Systèmes, a global player in 3D design, engineering, and software solutions.

The collaboration seeks to harness Dassault Systèmes’ cutting-edge solutions to elevate productivity, data quality, and collaboration within Sai Life Sciences Research and Process Development laboratories, ultimately expediting drug discovery efforts.

Sai Life Sciences said it will implement Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experience, ONE Lab, built on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and leveraging BIOVIA applications. This innovative solution is designed to optimise productivity, ensure data accuracy and security, and facilitate seamless data accessibility and analysis.

“The integration of Dassault Systèmes’ ‘ONE Lab’ empowers us to drive productivity, enhance data quality, and fortify data security, revolutionising our approach to research across the entire spectrum from early-stage development to commercial manufacturing," said Dr. Damodharen, Chief Quality Officer, Sai Life Sciences.

The adoption of ONE Lab by Sai Life Sciences is a strategic move to enhance security measures, simplify data access and analysis, and create an integrated digital platform for its research and development (R&D) and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) laboratories. This initiative aims to address significant challenges in the research sector, particularly those related to project implementation.

Key objectives of this collaboration include reducing errors, saving time, promoting sustainability practices, and establishing a unified, trustworthy source of information to facilitate collaborative efforts among stakeholders spanning research, development, and commercial manufacturing.

“We aim to redefine industry standards by combining transformative technology with firm commitment. This is not just about optimising productivity and data quality; it is about setting a new benchmark for collaboration and efficiency in the industry. We are not simply innovating; we are shaping the future of research, one breakthrough at a time,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director India, Dassault Systèmes.

One Lab offers an array of benefits to the industry, including laboratory optimisation, accelerated time-to-market through enhanced knowledge utilisation, reduced compliance risk through standardised processes and improved data quality, and increased productivity and efficiency through streamlined processes and automation. These advancements will enable real-time project tracking and expedite decision-making.

Also Read: Costa Coffee ties up with PVR INOX for sale of its hot & cold coffees